Tri-Cities churches team up to combat food insecurity

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Marlando Sparks, New Beginning Christian Community Church

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Organizations from throughout the region are teaming up to combat food insecurity in the Tri-Cities with two food drives in the coming days.

The first will be held at The Highway Church located at 2715 W 7th Ave in Kennewick from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25. According to a release from community activist Marlando Sparks, over 500 boxes of food are expected to be given away at the event.

They’ll follow it up with another major food drive located at New Vintage Church (2588 N Columbia Center Blvd in Richland), which will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27. They expect to give away more than 2,500 boxes of food to community members in need.

By joining together with other local resources, the New Beginning Christian Community Church aspires to combat the growing issue of food insecurity in the Tri-Cities. Between the pandemic, a suffering economy and a heap of restrictions on business, many throughout the Tri-Cities are suffering; wondering where their next meal will come from. Event organizers and regional participants are trying their best to make sure that food will be on the table of every family in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Four other organizations have teamed with the New Beginning Christian Community Church: Restoration Community Impact of Pasco WA, Cascadia Produce of Auburn WA, Badger Farms, and Farmer Frog of Woodinville WA.

Each of these groups is participating in the Farmers to Families food program that supplies 30-lbs boxes of food for anyone who drives up and waits their turn on these days. The program was set in place by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a national project that stems from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Event organizers ask that participants remain in their cars if they decide to participate. Anyone who receives a box will be asked to wear a mask while interacting with volunteers and other community members.

