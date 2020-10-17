Tri-Cities community comes together for ‘National Move Over Awareness Day’

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Community members from the Tri-Cities got together Saturday afternoon to spread the message that drivers need to slow down and move over when vehicles are on the side of the road.

A few dozen tow trucks and representatives from local law enforcement and fire agencies caravanned along SR 240 and U.S. Route 395 around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Trooper Thorson from Washington State Patrol Tweeted a video Saturday reminding the public to move over a lane or to slow down when people are working on the side of the road.

Law enforcement agencies and tow trucks from around the Tri-Cities are preparing for a caravan to spread the word. #MoveOverDay https://t.co/GcQXae4U7W pic.twitter.com/jaHPGZhQa1 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) October 17, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.