Tri-Cities community organization sells Christmas trees to give back

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Freshly cut Christmas trees are bundled for shipment at McKenzie Farms on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Oregon City, Ore. (Photo by Paula Bronstein)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Columbia Valley Daybreak Rotary has set a lofty goal for itself — The organization hopes to sell 500 Christmas trees to patrons of the Tri-Cities this December.

A community organization that raises and donates funds to various local causes, the Columbia Valley Daybreak Rotary is shifting gears this holiday season.

Funding has been hard to come by during this tumultuous year, so the CVD rotary is taking a different approach to fundraising.

The organization is selling an assortment of Christmas trees through this holiday season. Their selection includes 6-to-8-foot Douglas and Noble firs ranging from $70-$100. They’ve set up their shop near Fast-Track Tri-Cities near the Columbia Center Mall parking lot.

During the weekdays, they’ll be available from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On weekends, they’ll operate from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Over the last two years, the Columbia Valley Daybreak Rotary made donations to over 16 community organizations including Leadership Tri-Cities, the Eastern Washington Special Olympics, Tri-Tech Skills Center and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

For more information, visit the CVD rotary’s Facebook page.

