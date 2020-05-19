Tri-Cities: COVID-19 has killed 75 people, infected 1,379

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District says COVID-19 has killed 75 people and infected 1,379.

On Tuesday, May 19, the health district reported that one more person has died of complications from virus: a Franklin County woman in her 80s with underlying health issues.

There are now 17 fatal cases in Franklin County and 58 in Benton County.

The health district also announced 17 new infections within the Tri-Cities area, bringing the totals for Franklin and Benton counties up to 587 and 792, respectively.

189 healthcare workers, 184 senior living home residents and 122 senior living home staffers have been infected.

