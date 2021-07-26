Tri-Cities COVID count: 326 new cases in three days

by Matt Van Slyke

Benton-Franklin Health District

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Monday released new data showing more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area since Friday.

Here is the three-day count:

Benton County: 201 new cases

Franklin County: 125 new cases

Close to 2,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Benton and Franklin counties since June 21.

During the test dates of July 4-17, the COVID-19 testing site at CBC West showed 18.02% of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

The case rate among all ages was 156.05 per 100,000 people on July 5. Nearly two weeks later, that rate had nearly doubled, hitting 295.91 per 100,000 on July 18.

The health district compiles this data in a dashboard that you can view here.

There is concern in the health community about the Delta variant. BFHD says it is passed from person to person much more easily than previous variants and the original strain of the novel coronavirus.

Since more people are ditching masks and going out more often, the health district is urging vaccinations to help stop the transmission of the Delta variant.

In a Facebook comment section , BFHD took the opportunity to clarify how vaccines can help: It does lessen symptoms for those who are vaccinated and breakthroughs account for about 5% of total cases in our area. The rest of the time, it is not causing asymptomatic spread, but preventing illness. Just as it is possible for a non-vaccinated person to spread without symptoms, so can vaccinated. Both of these are still being studied and there is the variable of if they remain asymptomatic or develop symptoms AFTER testing. Good immune systems are incredibly important! We strongly suggest people have good preventive care and have their regular vaccinations to prevent spread of all sorts of diseases that cannot be prevented by simply being healthy. Up to 80% of adults have at least one underlying health condition as defined by the CDC for COVID. The PCR test does not pick up flu cases – they are entirely different viruses. They have totally different genetic structures, so that is a myth. When genetic sequencing is done, variants can be determined. Not all local tests are being screened for variants as we know the same mitigation measures can prevent all strains. Delta is more contagious and there are studies saying the vaccines may be more like 88% effective instead of 95%, but the mRNA ones have been tested and are preventing contraction AND spread.

On Friday, Benton County confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of three people last week: a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, and a woman in her 60s.

Locally, COVID patients occupy 12% of licensed hospital beds.

