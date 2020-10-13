Tri-Cities COVID numbers rise by 47, getting close to 10,000 cases

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Public health officials announced 26 new COVID-19 cases in Benton County and 21 new cases in Franklin County.

Between both counties, there is approximately 9,400 cases and 126 deaths.

Officials only reported one new death Tuesday.

