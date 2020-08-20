Tri-Cities’ daily COVID-19 case count in the 20s for second day in a row

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities area’s daily COVID-19 case count was in the 20s on Thursday for the second day in a row.

Health officials reported 29 new cases — 18 in Benton County, 11 in Franklin County.

The total case count is at 3,932 in Benton County and 3,775 in Franklin County.

Benton County reported its first virus death in a over a week Thursday, bringing its death toll to 111.

Franklin County’s death toll remained at 43.

