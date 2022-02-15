Tri-Cities Diversity & Inclusion Council offering scholarships to high school and college students

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Diversity & Inclusion Council (TCD&IC) is offering four $2,000 scholarships for three high school seniors and one college student.

The CEO of the TCD&IC, Naima Chambers-Smith, said that the scholarships are “open to all high school seniors, college students, or students pursuing a trade school certification.”

To be eligible, students need to reside within the greater Tri-Cities area.

Are you interested in applying?

Fill out the application . Answer one of the three prompts through an essay, poem, art, videography, or any creative outlet. Email your submission (#2) to thecouncil@tricitiesdeicouncil.org The submission deadline for the email prompt and application is April 5, 2022, by 11:59 p.m. (TCD&IC said, if you can’t email the submission, call (509) 713-7095 to schedule drop off at the office.)

Application Prompts (Pick one of three)

How do you seek to understand the perspectives of those who see things differently from you and still advocate for your own perspective? Thinking of living authentically, what lessons from your life have helped you become who you are, and how will you use those qualities to help others live authentically in an inclusive community? What are your passions, and how do they intersect with helping our community/country/world change to be more inclusive and equitable?

