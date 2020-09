Tri-Cities Dutch Bros close due to poor air quality

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Dutch Bros announced Friday that all of their Tri-Cities locations would close temporarily due to smoke and poor air quality in the area.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying they would reopen once it’s safe for their staff and customers.

For the safety of our customers and broistas, we are closing the Tri-Cities Dutch Bros locations at 2p today 9/11 due to… Posted by Dutch Bros Kennewick on Friday, September 11, 2020

