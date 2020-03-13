Tri-Cities economy loses $400K in a week after convention cancellations due to coronavirus concerns

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Visit Tri-Cities said the area is already feeling the impact of COVID-19 concerns, though no presumptive positive or confirmed cases have been reported by the health district.

Last week, the Tri-Cities lost $400,000 in revenue after a big convention canceled. Additionally, two other small conventions suspended their events. The large one would’ve brought in $315,000 in visitor spending and 700 room nights.

“We’re working to rebook for anybody who has questions postponed like we’re seeing local events do,” said Michael Novakovich, President of Visit Tri-Cities. “But some of these events we won’t recover from.”

The large convention cannot be rescheduled because it was their annual event. Novakovich said they canceled due to travel restrictions of attendees.

Small businesses are also being hit hard by virus concerns.

“These things are important but the economic impact is real,” Novakovich explained. “Small businesses do not have buy and large — the cash reserves to weather this. So it’s going to be tough. It’s going to be tough.”

Novakovich said even though no cases are here, the fact that the Tri-Cities sits in the state could make people second guess coming to the state.

Historically, he explained that it could take at least a year and a half to recover from the decline — similar to the 2008 financial crisis. However, Novakovich said anything can happen and it’s hard to tell at this point.

