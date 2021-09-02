Tri-Cities endure worst month of COVID-19 pandemic in August 2021

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities health officials confirmed Thursday that the region suffered its worst month of COVID-19 outbreaks in August 2021 with record-setting case rates and deaths announced.

According to Dr. Amy Person of the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), the Tri-Cities endured nearly 6,600 cases in August with 23 community members dying from coronavirus complications. After suffering just 10 COVID-19 deaths in July, the Tri-Cities spiked with more than three times as many cases as the month prior in August.

In light of this dangerous influx, more community members are getting vaccinated than in a stagnant summer for local inoculations. The BFHD confirms that 42% of the Benton County population is now vaccinated with 35% of Franklin County vaccinated thus far. Dr. Person described this increase as encouraging, but not enough to curb the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

“We continue to hear stories about individuals who previously were hesitant or even resistant to being vaccinated being ready to get immunized,” Dr. Person said. “Unfortunately, many of those stories are occurring because of their personal experience or experience in their family or friends—people who’ve been hospitalized or deeply affected by COVID.”

RELATED: “Any Two Will Do:” Tri-Cities leaders implore community to prevent COVID-19 spread

That trend extends beyond the Tri-Cities to the entire state of Washington. During a state update on COVID-19 response, Dr. Umair Shah—the state’s Secretary of Health—said hospitals across the state will be overwhelmed for weeks to come.

That sentiment was confirmed for the Tri-Cities by Dr. Person and again by Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington’s acting state health officer.

“The plateau in cases usually precedes the hospitalization plateau by one to two weeks,” Dr. Lindquist said. “That means we’ve got at least, at best case scenario, one to two weeks of increased hospitalizations; and that’s exactly what we’re seeing: hospitalization rates that we’ve never seen before.”

READ: ‘My biggest regret’ — Unvaccinated Kennewick man dies after lengthy bout of COVID-19

For Thursday, September 2, 2021, the bi-county region added 309 new coronavirus cases with 107 people (more than a quarter of the hospital population) currently hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. To date, 373 residents of the bi-county region have died from the virus with many others battling harsh complications from it.

Regardless of whether it’s on a local, state, or national level, health officials overwhelmingly recommend the COVID-19 vaccine as the most effective way of preventing complications or death from the virus.

If you or a loved one would like to find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: State entities could ‘take action’ against doctors prescribing Ivermectin

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.