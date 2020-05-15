Tri-Cities ER doctor announces his plans to run for state governor

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Cuban-born emergency room physician Dr. Raul Garcia announced his bid for Washington governor Friday in Olympia.

Dr. Garcia is currently working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Tri-Cities. He also runs a small clinic in Yakima.

While he has never held a public office, Dr. Garcia interned for Senator Bob Doyle while in college which inspired him to pursue his dreams of helping people from all walks of life.

Campaigning on a message of unity, Dr. Garcia plans to focus on rebuilding the overall health of the state. This includes improving healthcare access, supporting small businesses and preparing the state for future emergencies and pandemics.

“When a patient presents for triage in the Emergency Department, we focus on the greatest need to provide life-sustaining care,” says Dr. Garcia. “Government needs to function the same way. We need to get out of the weeds and focus on decisions and legislation to bring about health, protection and unification throughout our state.”

His immediate concerns are reopening the state for business and providing resources for farmers, Hanford, small businesses and global corporations.

28 other governor candidates have already filed according to the state website, including Tri-Cities locals Bill Miller and Lisa Thomas.

