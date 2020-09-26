Tri-Cities experts, officials celebrate National Forensic Science Week

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

PASCO, Wash. – When most people hear forensic science, they think of fingerprints, DNA, Luminol or people taking pictures behind crime scenes.

Ashley Lucas with the Pasco Police Department said there’s so much more than what’s portrayed on TV.

“What are we seeing here? We can’t lose this item. This is priority this is sensitive. We need to collect this right away,” she explained what she does while collecting evidence.

As an evidence technician, Ashley’s job is to arrive on a crime scene, meet with detectives and come up with a game plan. She has to be on her A-Game constantly and there is no room for error.

“I roughly have probably 14 or 15,000 pieces of evidence that I have to know where everything is at.”

The career field isn’t for everyone, Ashley said she’s seen some things that would make most stomach’s turn. Yet, no two days are the same and that’s what keeps her going.

“Kind of love at first sight and it’s that adrenaline rush that made me really wanna keep going and move forward in my career,” she said.

Lucas discussed the tedious tasks and preciseness that’s involved with being an evidence technician, such as lifting finger prints, combing through grass for bullets or even, measuring drops of blood splatter to determine what happened to a victim.

“You kind of go into work mode and how work mode happens is that you know that you’re here to do a job and you get focused I know that I am here, I need to get this done, this done and this done.”

Richland Police Department Detective Sergeant Drew Florence said precise evidence collection is vital.

“How we use forensics is it can be incriminating or exculpatory,” he said.

As well as the chain-of-custody, which means officials must know where a piece of evidence has been transferred, and who has handled it. Lucas said while she can do some analysis at the department, most of it is sent off to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. The same goes for Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

“Forensic science in a coroner’s office is primarily toxicology testing and identification through DNA and fingerprinting and also through dental records,” Leach explained.

These experts said thanks to the technological advances in forensic science, more cases get solved quicker, and investigators are able to re-evaluate cold cases.

“The evolution of crime scene forensic science has been a game changer in law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Homicides that are cold and have been on a shelf for years and now we can go back and pull that DNA and hold those people accountable,” Lieutenant Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department said.

Ashley said even though the hours are long and the work is extremely tedious, for her and most of her colleagues, getting answers for victims and their families, make the hard days worth the work.

“The thrill of what’s gonna happen next, the next day, I think sometimes too is families wanna know, what happened why did it happen this way and I think with the technology that we have we’re able to give answers that years ago we weren’t able to give,” Ashley said.

“You don’t always find what you’re looking for but when you do, it’s a really good feeling,” Bill added.

