Tri-Cities Farmers Markets will make some changes but open for season

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Despite social distancing restrictions in place, the show will go on for local farmers markets. Deemed essential under Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, farmers markets are allowed to operate though many are making some changes – like putting a stop to sampling and offering a drive-thru option.

Kennewick, Richland and Pasco plan to hold their annual markets with some new measures in place.

Richland’s market will open Friday, June 5, at The Parkway. It will be held Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. As they prepare to implement new, COVID-19 safety measures, they are asking for extra volunteers.

Kennewick’s market will open Thursday, June 4, at Flag Plaza in downtown. Organizers are working with the City and health department to ensure the health and safety of the vendors and the public. They say this year’s market will look a little different due to new social distancing measures. They are currently accepting vendor applications for the 2020 season.

The Pasco Farmers Market opens May 9. They will also be implementing social distancing. The market will run Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Specific details on changes to the markets have not yet been released. For the latest updates, follow the farmers markets’ social media pages.

