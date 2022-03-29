Tri-Cities felon arrested with possession of firearms at Pasco motel

PASCO, Wash. — A felon known to law enforcement across the Tri-Cities was arrested at a motel in Pasco on Tuesday morning for outstanding warrants and illegally possessing firearms.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance at the Thunderbird Motel around 3:00 a.m. on the morning of March 29, 2022. Once they arrived, police officers made contact with a known suspect who they identified as Alejandro Cervantes.

By confirming his identity, the authorities confirmed that this man had two outstanding warrants from Benton County. They brought him into custody without an ensuing incident and recovered two handguns that he couldn’t legally possess.

Pasco police officers seized the guns and added two additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm to his arrest. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail, where he will be lodged until legal proceedings take place.

On February 4, 2021, the Kennewick Police Department announced that Cervantes was arrested for possessing a gun on Clover Island, where he was involved in a car accident.

When KPD investigators arrived, they suspected that Cervantes may have been under the influence of alcohol. Upon further investigation, they also began to suspect he was armed. After searching his person, he was found to be armed with a loaded pistol.

