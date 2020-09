Tri-Cities Gold’s Gym locations to reopen September 18

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gold’s Gym locations in Richland and Kennewick reopen Friday, Sept. 18, after closing for six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Group fitness manager Angie said in a Facebook video that updates on what to expect upon reopening will be posted to their page in coming days.

Counties in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan were granted approval for reopening under Phase 2 guidance on Friday.

