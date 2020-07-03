Tri-Cities Goodwill stores reopen for business

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Goodwill stores in the Tri-Cities are back open for the first time in months.

The thrift stores got the go-ahead to reopen Friday at 15% capacity after Benton and Franklin counties were promptly approved this week for Phase 1.5 of reopening.

Under Phase 1.5, customers are limited to 30 minutes of shopping at a time.

Tri-Cities Goodwill locations have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. They opened at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Masks are required for entry.

Locations:

345 S Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336

3521 W Court St suite b, Pasco, WA 99301

201 Wellsian Way, Richland, WA 99352

We know you’ve missed the furniture from the Kennewick store. They’re ready to help you find the perfect new to you piece, and they even have a few bikes! Posted by Goodwill of the Columbia on Friday, July 3, 2020

