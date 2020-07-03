Tri-Cities Goodwill stores reopen for business
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Goodwill stores in the Tri-Cities are back open for the first time in months.
The thrift stores got the go-ahead to reopen Friday at 15% capacity after Benton and Franklin counties were promptly approved this week for Phase 1.5 of reopening.
Under Phase 1.5, customers are limited to 30 minutes of shopping at a time.
Tri-Cities Goodwill locations have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. They opened at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Masks are required for entry.
Locations:
- 345 S Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA 99336
- 3521 W Court St suite b, Pasco, WA 99301
- 201 Wellsian Way, Richland, WA 99352