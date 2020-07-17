Tri-Cities group demands bold changes for local law enforcement

Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A newly founded Tri-Cities group released a list demanding change within local law enforcement including transparency, accountability, restorative justice, and defunding and reforming the police departments.

The group known as “Unbound” listed their demands and declined to answer questions from the media following the press conference Thursday morning at John Dam Plaza in Richland.

The group said they planned on sending the list to officials throughout the day Thursday.

Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem said he found out about the list Thursday afternoon after KAPP-KVEW reached out for comment regarding the demands.

One of the demands listed by the group was that each police department be defunded.

“We demand that the cities immediately remove 50 percent or more of the funding for their police departments,” said Antha Hansen, the director of operations for Unbound.

The public relations director for Kennewick told KAPP-KVEW that the city has no plans to defund the police department.

Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem said that the police department did not receive the list of demands from the group. He said the police department is willing to speak about issues that the public has, but hasn’t received any communication from the group about their demands.

Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell told KAPP-KVEW Thursday night that the city hadn’t received the list of demands from the group yet.

The list of demands are as follows:

Transparency First, an audit will be conducted by the community, via the newly formed ARJL, seeking the histories of all officers working in and with the Tri-Cities, all budgets and spending records, trainings, protocols, and standards. An analysis will be conducted of the use of force continuum policies, activities, and outcomes over the past 5 years. This data can and will include external accounts, from local government, businesses, nonprofits, and community members. We demand that police put geolocational trackers on their cars, active at all times, rather than wasting public funds on body and dash cams that increase the surveillance capabilities of the state, violate privacy, and increase operating costs, and have been shown to help police, harm people, and obscure officer reports and motives for escalating force. The trackers will remain on, and enabled, providing live data. If turned off, an immediate alarm will ensue on the database, and members of the oversight committee will be dispatched to the last known location of the officer and their vehicle. We actively encourage community members to witness police activity, via cameras and media the police and government have no control over. Police may not interfere with witnesses recording video, sound, bystander accounts, or images of the police made by observers in a legal manner. We will not accept intimidation or suppression. While every measure will be taken to protect the self-sovereignty of all involved civilians, including alleged and confirmed offenders and victims of crime, in our search for transparency, all data collected will be made into an accessible, searchable, public database, maintained by funding removed from the departments. Accountability The ARJL will oversee the creation of a community-operated and led Police Oversight Committee, and centralize first responders, social service providers, and other community members who will oversee police activity, provide necessary supplemental community resources, witnessing, and utilize restorative justice practices to mitigate damage caused by a continuation of the police forces in our region. The cities must aid us by immediately ending qualified immunity, paid-leave awaiting trial for misconduct, and receipt of pensions by ex-officers who were released for committing misconduct. They must also impose stricter liability on officers and their departments for misconduct, and terminate any officer with 3 or more misconduct charges, barring them from rehire. Departments must release information on misconduct and brutality to the public faster, and accessibly, and end all ties to individuals and organizations that impart bias or increase violent acts among police. Departments must demilitarize, and end the use of excessive force or escalation at any opportunity. Defunding and Reallocation We demand that the cities immediately remove 50% or more of the funding for their police departments. The community and the ARJL will create a committee of diverse perspectives to provide direct guidance and oversight of the reallocation of these funds, which must all go to beneficial community services with direct, research-based social impact on the human condition of those in the Tri-Cities. The funds may NOT be reallocated to other criminal justice institutions, such as but not limited to jails, detention centers, militarization, school officers, etc. A portion of the funds must be reallocated to non-police controlled restorative justice practice, and non-corrections controlled community service opportunities. Funds must be reallocated to the schools, to address the growing need for preventative measures in crime reduction, and to facilitate the end of the school to prison pipeline by creating a well funded and functional environment for public education that is inclusive and equitable for all youth. Local Restorative Justice During the audit, local cases of police brutality and misconduct will be uncovered, and the ARJL will offer restorative justice services to those most affected by police misconduct. A list of all names of victims of police brutality leading to wrongful death will be curated from this review and memorialized. Departments must immediately sever and make restorative amends for their ties to and education of the private militias formed locally, and issue a public statement condemning the use of arms to suppress freedom of speech and assembly through threats of violence toward protestors. No officers are allowed to maintain ties with known white supremacist or fascist organizations, locally, regionally, or nationally, including “warrior policing,” and its teachings or materials. Instead, police will be required to undergo anti-bias and anti-oppression education by local community organizations. Departments may not encourage or allow work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or pass any information to this agency, due to the lack of jurisdiction over regions not in the 100 mile border zone. Between Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland, each municipality must be held to the same standards, and begin working to standardize their use of force continuum, and comprehensive reporting standards. The departments must schedule outside review by government operated and private organizations. Reform In applying a standardized use of force continuum, the cities must immediately impose a ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, and ban shooting at fleeing or non-engaging persons. Shooting, and other acts of force must come after all other options are provably exhausted, and with warnings before use of potentially deadly force. Departments must require accompaniment by appropriate social service professionals or trained community members on calls that relate to the welfare of children, youth, the disabled and the elderly, and where drug use, mental health issues, cultural or language barriers, homelessness or poverty, intimate partner or family violence. This accompaniment will be provided for, in part, by the increase of funding to the social services being removed from police duties during defunding. This includes community members trained in de-escalation, mediation, advocacy, and crisis response. Arrest and imprisonment should be considered a drain on community resources and as such, a last resort. Funds should be reallocated to offset these negative effects of the carceral state and invested into preventative services, public defense, and rehabilitation programs focusing on the previously charged and or incarcerated people. To address the proven existence of the school to prison pipeline, all school resource officers should be immediately recalled, and any funding related to those positions should be directly transferred to the schools. The schools may not utilize this funding to continue the school to prison pipeline, and must also work with the community to apply restorative justice methods. Funding reallocated from the police budget will also be utilized to ensure that any community service activities are restorative, and benefit the community directly, as well as becoming more specifically relevant to ensuring that amends for transgressions are made. Overall, departments must accept and facilitate the shift toward a restorative justice model that comes from a holistic perspective, and basis in research and accountability to the local community.

The Pasco Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that they have not received the list as of Friday morning.

