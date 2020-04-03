Tri-Cities gun shop reopens after being ruled ‘essential’

Talos Tactical, LLC

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Talos Tactical, a gun shop in West Richland, reopened Wednesday after the Trump administration ruled gun shops as “essential” businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talos Tactical has implemented temporary new policies to comply with social distancing guidelines:

No more than five customers inside the store at one time

Adjusted hours for extra cleaning time

Cleaning and sterilization procedures vetted by medical professional

The shop is also asking customers to come “as prepared as possible,” to stay home of they are feeling ill and respect their staff.

“Our employees are leaving their homes because they truly want to help you. They are accepting at least a little risk by doing so. They are also working full shifts without much down time. There should be one employee per customer most of the time, but there could still be occasional delays. Know that we are doing our very best to give you the high quality service you deserve, during a very strange time,” Talos Tactical said in a Facebook post.

Gun shops are not listed as essential businesses in Washington state under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.

On March 30, Talos Tactical said, “[Department of Homeland Security] has officially listed us as essential, we have multiple orders ready to go out to law enforcement agencies, and local law enforcement says we can open as long as we do it responsibly. Even my attorney agreed that it’s time, and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

The shop has ordered thousands of pounds of ammunition in recent weeks in anticipation of reopening.

Talos Tactical is located at 4096 W. Van Giesen St. Its hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday until further notice.

DHS has officially listed us as essential, we have multiple orders ready to go out to law enforcement agencies, and… Posted by Talos Tactical, LLC on Monday, March 30, 2020

