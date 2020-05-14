Tri-Cities has 33 new cases of COVID-19; two more people dead

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Thursday announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 and two more related deaths in the Tri-Cities area.

There have been 1,296 cases in the region — 752 in Benton County and 544 in Franklin County.

Of those cases, 71 patients have died — 56 in Benton County and 15 in Franklin County.

The most recent patients to pass away were the following:

Franklin County woman in her 70s with underlying causes

Benton County woman in her 80s with underlying causes

There are 36 infected residents who are hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

Healthcare workers make up 179 cases in the region and nearly 300 cases are associated with residents and staff at local senior homes.

