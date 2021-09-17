Tri-Cities health district reports 34 COVID-19 deaths

by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. – On Fridays, the Benton-Franklin Health District reports new COVID-19-related deaths in the Tri-Cities region. This week, there are more than usual. Here’s why:

“Due to a backlog of entries at the state level, this week’s report of 34 confirmed deaths is larger than usual,” BFHD stated on its website and on social media . “The report shows 12 deaths posted today and 22 received from DOH backlog. These (backlog) deaths occurred between July 6 and September 5.”To date, the deaths of 436 people from the Tri-Cities are said to have been COVID-19-related. Here are the latest statistics on local cases:

Benton County: 85 new COVID-19 cases this week, 25,667 since March 2020

Franklin County: 45 new COVID-19 cases this week, 16,956 since March 2020

The positivity rate on the 10,957 COVID tests conducted at two locations locally Aug 30-Sept. 12 were 23.62% (CBC West site) and 14.9% (Richland site).

Looking at hospitalizations for COVID and “COVID-like illness,” the health district reports there are 110 of those patients, or 27.1% of the total of 406 patients receiving care at Lourdes Health in Pasco, Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Kennewick’s Trios Health Southridge Hospital and Prosser Memorial Hospital.

