Tri-Cities health district reports 34 COVID-19 deaths

KENNEWICK, Wash. – On Fridays, the Benton-Franklin Health District reports new COVID-19-related deaths in the Tri-Cities region. This week, there are more than usual. Here’s why:

“Due to a backlog of entries at the state level, this week’s report of 34 confirmed deaths is larger than usual,” BFHD stated on its website and on social media. “The report shows 12 deaths posted today and 22 received from DOH backlog. These (backlog) deaths occurred between July 6 and September 5.”To date, the deaths of 436 people from the Tri-Cities are said to have been COVID-19-related.

Here are the latest statistics on local cases:

  • Benton County: 85 new COVID-19 cases this week, 25,667 since March 2020
  • Franklin County: 45 new COVID-19 cases this week, 16,956 since March 2020

The positivity rate on the 10,957 COVID tests conducted at two locations locally Aug 30-Sept. 12 were 23.62% (CBC West site) and 14.9% (Richland site).

Looking at hospitalizations for COVID and “COVID-like illness,” the health district reports there are 110 of those patients, or 27.1% of the total of 406 patients receiving care at Lourdes Health in Pasco, Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Kennewick’s Trios Health Southridge Hospital and Prosser Memorial Hospital.

