Health district: Rapid testing for COVID-19 in Tri-Cities to begin soon

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Rapid testing for COVID-19 is expected to be available in the Tri-Cities within the next couple weeks, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

The health district said rapid testing can detect the virus in a matter of minutes instead of days.

Equipment for rapid testing could arrive as early as next week.

In addition, an emergency management official said Benton and Franklin counties have received a large amount of personal protective equipment from the state, including 24,000 surgical masks, 1,400 gowns and 1,200 N95 masks — but said these items won’t last long.

County officials are asking for donations of scarce items, including masks, disposable gowns and face shields.

Donations can be made Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Franklin County Emergency Management building at 1011 E. Ainsworth in Pasco.

Comments

comments