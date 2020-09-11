Tri-Cities honor guards pay tribute to victims of 9/11

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Friday is a solemn day to remember those who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks, and to give back in their names.

Former President George W. Bush declared the first ‘Patriot Day’ just before September 11th in 2002, a year after the attacks.

Former President Barack Obama expanded Patriot Day in 2016 to include a national day of service and remembrance.

On Patriot Day, you can honor their memories by volunteering, spreading kindness and participating in remembrance vigils.

In the Tri-Cities on Friday morning, a 9/11 vigil took place in Kennewick.

Honor guards from the Kennewick Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tri-Cities Professional Firefighters Honor Guard, retired the colors posted on the 9/11 Memorial at the Southridge Sports Complex.

The KFD, KPD, and BCSO Honor Guard team members did a great job at the 9/11 ceremony this morning. A much more abbreviated version than years past, but still very professional. pic.twitter.com/1ocsyWtIwf — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) September 11, 2020

It was one of many vigils taking place across the country Friday, as Americans mourn the loss of nearly 3,000 of our citizens that died in the attacks.