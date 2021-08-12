Tri-Cities hospitals overwhelmed as COVID-19 case rates jump 300% in 2 weeks

by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Kadlec COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Most look back at 2020 as the year that COVID-19 overshadowed our lives, but 2021 is proving to be just as bad if not worse in terms of coronavirus case rates in the bi-county region that contains the Tri-Cities.

According to a daily COVID-19 update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), there are 338 new coronavirus cases in Benton County and 132 new coronavirus cases in Franklin County on August 12. The cumulative coronavirus case count has reached 34,587 since the start of the pandemic with current case rates trending higher than any point in the pandemic before November 2020

Per BFHD Health Officer Dr. Amy Person, the vast majority of these cases come from unvaccinated Tri-Cities residents. As a result, Dr. Person joined health officers from Washington’s 35 other local jurisdictions in signing a letter that urged community members to wear masks in indoor settings.

RELATED: Washington’s top health officers encourage masks in indoor public spaces

“Franklin County has the highest case rate in four western states, which is not a goal we want to aspire to,” Dr. Person said. “With this Delta-driven surge, we are seeing an increase in cases in all age ranges, including among the pediatric age range.”

The singly-day, bi-county case count for August 9 (230) trends higher than any single-day case count from the start of 2020 to November 12 — The highest peak of the pandemic in the Tri-Cities region thus far.

Hospitalizations are much higher than in previous months as well. More than 23% of the current hospital population in the Tri-Cities region is suffering from COVID-19 complications. There are 76 people in regional hospitals right now because of the harsh impacts of coronavirus, which is overwhelming the local health care system.

RELATED: Yakima hospital ‘in crisis’ as COVID-19 patients surge

“Our biggest concern with this rapid increase in cases has been the impact on our healthcare systems,” Dr. Person said. ” Our hospitals are full and are struggling with staffing shortages. Over the last couple weeks, we have heard pleas from many of our different hospitals asking the public to do what’s necessary to reduce the number of people who are needing to be hospitalized.”

Dr. Person confirmed that case rates have increased 300% over the last 14 days. She urged anyone who experienced symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested to protect others. Unvaccinated citizens are highly unlikely to develop severe symptoms but may pass the virus along to someone who is unvaccinated, effectively sending them to the hospital.

If you or a loved one are looking to protect yourselves from the virus, you can find a vaccine clinic near you by clicking here.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Benton County surpasses 20K COVID-19 cases, 222 new cases reported Wednesday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.