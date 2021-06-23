Tri-Cities housing, food insecurity and behavioral health programs receive funding

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Courtesy: Tri-Cities Cancer Center

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A collaboration between community organizations from Southern Washington is dispersing approximately $415,000 across nine separate institutions all with the common goal of improving quality of life for those in need.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday morning, the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health and the Benton Franklin Community Health Alliance selected 3 Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF) to distribute funds to nonprofits in the bi-county region. A sum of $414,795 is being donated to address critical issues in these communities.

“The 3RCF Board jumped right in to making these grants,” says Abbey Cameron, Executive Director of 3RCF. “This funding comes at a critical time as the pressures of the pandemic begin to ease for some but not all. We heard loud and clear through this process that access to food, housing insecurity, and most of all access to mental health services are key issues that need to be addressed now and these organizations are making huge efforts to do so.”

RELATED: Tuition-free, early learning academy plans to open in Pasco next year

Each of the nine programs will tackle critical problems like food insecurity, behavioral health, and housing. They are the largest grants awarded by 3RCF this year. As provided by the community foundation, the list of donations and application of funds are below:

Communities in Schools – $75,000 to address housing by providing emergency funds to families at risk.

– $75,000 to address housing by providing emergency funds to families at risk. Domestic Violence Service of Benton and Franklin counites – $91,918 to support temporary housing costs and other needs of clients receiving services.

– $91,918 to support temporary housing costs and other needs of clients receiving services. Pasco Union Firefighters – $20,000 to create an emergency fund for their Resource Navigator.

– $20,000 to create an emergency fund for their Resource Navigator. Support Advocacy Resource Center – $88,777 to improve behavioral health access by funding a licensed practitioner.

– $88,777 to improve behavioral health access by funding a licensed practitioner. Chaplaincy Health Care – $44,100 to fund an additional group counselor to improve access to services at Cork’s Place.

– $44,100 to fund an additional group counselor to improve access to services at Cork’s Place. Second Harvest – $30,000 to fund continuation of the Mobile Market program.

– $30,000 to fund continuation of the Mobile Market program. Lutheran Community Service s – $25,000 to fund additional mental health training for staff and the community.

s – $25,000 to fund additional mental health training for staff and the community. Teen Challenge Tri-Cities – $25,000 to fund Operating Red Eye providing food to underserved areas.

– $25,000 to fund Operating Red Eye providing food to underserved areas. Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities – $15,000 to support a therapist to offer behavioral health services in partnership with community agencies.

A philanthropic leader for the bi-county community, 3RCF creates opportunities for charitable giving through relationships with various organizations and community leaders in the region. If you’d like to donate to the 3 Rivers Community Foundation, click here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima County offers rental assistance for tenants, landlords

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.