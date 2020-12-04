Tri-Cities illuminate for Senske Holiday Light Show

For the 18th year, Senske Services brings the Tri-Cities a magnificent display of lights.

Event hosted by Senske Services and Second Harvest Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An annual holiday tradition in the Tri-Cities, the Senske Holiday Light Show will make its return for the 18th year in a row this Friday.

The dazzling display features 500,000 lights that flash along to music and can be enjoyed safely while following social distancing guidelines. For those hoping to drive through, you can tune into radio station 90.3 in the Tri-Cities to keep warm and listen to the music that the display corresponds with.

Others may experience the display on-foot and take in the wonders of this display. For families and children, there will be a drop-box to send letters to Santa Claus at the North Pole!

At the root of the event is a charitable cause — 2nd Harvest, a trusted community non-profit that fights against hunger throughout the country. Supporters and spectators are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items like canned goods and similar products to lend a hand in the cause.

Though the opening night is December 4, this event will run through the end of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The event is headquartered at the Senske Services headquarters at 400 N Quay St in Kennewick.

