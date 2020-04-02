Tri-Cities landlords waive late fees, offer payment plans for renters during COVID-19 outbreak

KENNEWICK, Wash. — March has come to an end, but that means it is the first of the month – rent day.

Wednesday’s deadline comes after a record number of Americans filed for unemployment. Just last week, over 130,000 people filed for unemployment in Washington state alone.

“We’ve gotten maybe 15 calls saying, ‘Hey, we just got laid off, can you help us?’” said Luke Wilson, owner of Real Property Management Tri-Cities.

Two weeks ago, Governor Inslee announced a 30-day moratorium on evictions for residents that are late on their rent payments. The rest has been left up to individual landlords.

“We give tenants options when they do call…like we would prorate or reduce rent if it came to that and then spread out the difference over the rest of their lease,” said Wilson.

“If you can prove you’re laid off that’s the most important thing for us because it weeds out the people who may scam us.”

Wilson’s company is just one of many in Tri-Cities making adjustments. For example, Quantum Residential, which manages Clearwater Square apartments in Kennewick, is offering payment plan options for their residents as well.

For those struggling to pay rent, the best action to take is contacting their landlord and seeing what their

options are.

For more financial resources, click here.

