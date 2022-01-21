Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests man connected to retail theft ring

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After investigating a long line of retail thefts across various Tri-Cities businesses, the Kennewick and Pasco Police Department teamed up to arrest a 50-year-old man suspected of illegal activity.

According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, search warrants were executed by their detectives simultaneously with PPD detectives at businesses on the 5200 block of West Canal Dr. and the 400-block of N Ely St on Thursday, January 20.

These search warrants were granted because of evidence compiled by Tri-Cities law enforcement to bring down a retail theft ring. While the extent of its activity is unclear, the searches eventually led to an arrest.

According to the KPD, detectives recovered evidence from these retail locations and brought suspect Timothy Maki into custody. He was booked into county jail on two counts: Possession of Stolen Property to the first degree and Trafficking Stolen Property to the first degree.

In light of their arrest, Tri-Cities authorities are still looking to gather additional intel to increase the scope of their investigation.

If you have information to continue, you’re urged to contact the Kennewick Police non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.kpdtips.com (click here).

This is a breaking news story. An update may be issued if further updates

