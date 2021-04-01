Tri-Cities law enforcement team up to make stolen vehicle, DUI arrest

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local law enforcement officers from separate agencies teamed up to make an early morning arrest on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police, officers were called to assist in the arrest of a 34-year-old Kennewick man just before 6:00 a.m. on April 1. He was suspected of driving a stolen vehicle while under the influence. The KPD was called to assist various law enforcement officers from the Tri-Cities including Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers, Richland police officers and law enforcement officials from the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

When police finally made contact with the suspect, he allegedly failed to comply with instructions from law enforcement officers. As a result, police used a nonlethal Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), which is similar to a Taser. It was used to bring the suspect, who was then identified as Alexander Edwards, into police custody.

Edwards was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. During that visit, WSP officials applied for a blood sample to prove his level of impairment.

In their Facebook post, Kennewick police displayed transparency about the use of CEWs in high-intensity situations to keep the Tri-Cities safe. Below is an excerpt from the KPD post regarding the “less than lethal tool:”

Officers are equipped with Tasers, which are a less than lethal tool that Officers can safely employ from a short distance for a suspect who is actively resisting arrest, exhibiting active aggression, or to prevent individuals from harming themselves or others. The use of this tool, while not always guaranteed to work, provides Officers an opportunity to reduce risk to themselves and the suspect. As part of our Officer’s ongoing training, each officer qualifies annually on their Taser.

Edwards was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, suspicion of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. If anyone has additional information regarding this case, you can reach out to the KPD directly and cite the following Case Number: KPD 21-11930.

