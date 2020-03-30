Tri-Cities loses $4.3 million in visitor spending in March

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit every aspect of our society – including the economy.

According to Visit Tri-Cities, $4.3 million in visitor spending has been lost since March. This is due to convention, conference and sports tournament cancellations.

“So that doesn’t take into account the loss of leisure travel or business travel,” said Michael Novakovich, President and CEO of Visit Tri-Cities.

He said some people are postponing while others are canceling. They’re working with those people to re-book.

“Some of that are looking to do that this year, which is awesome,” he said.

Despite the major impact, Novakovich is looking at the future.

“We’re very hopeful that there’s pent up demand so honestly, when it’s safe to travel — that people will be very, very ready to travel so we’ll see it back in our community and really willing to spend,” he explained.

They’re also counting on a specific visitor season.

“In what we call our “shoulder season” where we might not typically book as much business,” Novakovich said. “Some of these events are going to look to book into those times, so they’re “at needs” times for us. It’ll drive economic impact and then we’re working on some big initiatives that are actually in 2021.”

He said businesses are doing what they can to keep their doors open, if allowed.

“One of the things I love is people thinking outside the box in terms of how they deliver goods and services,” Novakovich said.

Novakovich explained there’s no “economy impact crystal ball” or a precise way to tell what the future will hold. However, he hopes everything will pick back up when Fall comes around.

