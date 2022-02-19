Tri-Cities mental health resource to open office in Pasco

by Madeleine Hagen

PASCO, Wash. — This spring, Lutheran Community Services Northwest will expand to Pasco.

Chelsea Klicker, LCS NW’s Communications Specialist said the Washington Department of Commerce gave them a $510,000 grant, which allowed them to secure the building off of Bedford Street in Pasco.

With lockdowns and remote learning, Klicker said the pandemic has put a strain on youth’s mental health.

“The challenges that kids were coming in with 15 or 20 years ago are nowhere near the challenges kids are facing these days,” Klicker said.

LCS NW’s therapists in the Tri-Cities work with people three to 21 years old with severe mental or behavioral health issues.

Klicker said they’ve been busy around the clock.

“We see kids on a very wide spectrum of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, self harming, all types of things like that. Some of those kids are the most intensive situations we’ve seen in the past twenty years,” Klicker explained.

Their expansion into Pasco will give them more space to serve existing clients in the Franklin County area, and reach more people who need help in rural areas north of Pasco.

“We’re excited to be in the community in which they live, and to be able to be more accessible to them. This will be an expansion office for us but we hope to continue to grow our services out of this new office,” Klicker said.

Lutheran Community Services Northwest plans to help more people into their WISE program, also known as Wrap Around with Intensive Services.

“Whoever is involved in that kiddo’s life to make sure that everybody’s on the same team and we’re all working together with that family to help them provide the specific services and support that they need, as well as create the success that they want to have for their life,” Klicker explained what WISE is.

Klicker said they’re trying to serve a many kids and teens who need help, in addition to their families.

They also offer a program called SWIFT, which can connect families to immediate help while they figure out a long-term plan of care.

“We really try very hard in our programs to not keep kids on waiting lists because we know that some situations can not wait,” she said.

LCW Northwest will hold an open house at their Pasco location on March 31st, and hope to open for business in April.

