Tri-Cities Mobile Drug and Alcohol Testing adds workplace temperature checks to their services

RICHLAND, Wash. — As businesses slowly start to re-open, it’s more important than ever for employers to do what they can to prevent outbreaks in the workplace.

The CDC announced that currently, checking the body temperature of employees is the most common form of workplace testing in an effort to flatten the curve and limit the presence of the coronavirus.

Locally, the Tri-Cities Mobile Drug and Alcohol Testing (TCMDAT) has trained technicians that come to your office or jobsite to conduct a variety of tests, and now they’re adding temperature checks to their services.

It’s done with a no-contact thermometers that scan your temperature just a few inches from your forehead. For many businesses, employees that read 100.4 or higher are sent home.

So far, TCMDAT has implemented temperature checks at a handful of farms and construction sites around the Tri-Cities.

Owner, Lisa Chapman-Rosa, says the response has been positive.

“There’s been no complaints. I think that people really appreciate the extra steps that employers are taking to help keep them safe. Everybody wants to come home healthy to their family,” says Chapman-Rosa.

They have over 15 devices and around 20 trained people on their team, so if you are interested in scheduling Tri-Cities Mobile Drug and Alcohol Testing for temperature checks at your jobsite, you can call them at (509) 947 – 4554.

