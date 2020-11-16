Tri-Cities now has over 12,000 coronavirus cases

Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The total confirmed COVID-19 case count is now over 12,000 according the the Benton-Franklin Health District.

In a weekend numbers report, health officials announced 324 new coronavirus cases in Benton County. Franklin County increased by 213 coronavirus cases.

The total confirmed cases between the two counties is 12,146, with 6,617 cases in Benton.

Despite the increase, there are no new deaths in either county.

This keeps the coronavirus death total at 193.

About 8.8% of all admitted hospital patients are COVID-19 related. (Target<10%)

