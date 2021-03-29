Tri-Cities officers, locals clean up the destruction high winds left behind

Courtesy: Kennewick Police Department















































TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Strong winds on Sunday caused several trees to fall in the Tri-Cities. Which prompted police and locals to take the street to clean up the mess.

Multiple law enforcement agencies posted pictures of the damage on social media. The Kennewick Police Department says “The majority of the hazards were trees down in the roadway.”

According to a post from the department, a large tree fell on top of a newly paid off pick-up truck, two dogs that appear to be Pitbull’s escaped from their home and are now with animal control.

Many traffic lights went out, and multiple business alarms were activated due to the power outages and wind.

