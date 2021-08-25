Tri-Cities officially suffer worst COVID-19 spike of the pandemic

Fewer than half of eligible Benton and Franklin county residents are fully vaccinated.

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities and surrounding regions officially suffered their worst coronavirus spike of the entire pandemic in mid-August with record-setting case counts and 14-day case rates—Two key metrics used by public health officials to assess coronavirus severity in Washington state.

Benton and Franklin counties posted their highest 14-day case rate of the pandemic (211.36) on August 16, per Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) officials. During the two-week period from July 31 to Aug. 13, coronavirus case rates skyrocketed as part of a growing trend from the beginning of July. The BFHD also announced a case count of 318 on Aug. 13, which surpassed the region’s previous record-high of 294.

While the 14-day case rate is currently trending down, hospitalizations and new cases remain dangerously high. For Wednesday’s update, the BFHD reported 234 new cases across the bi-county region including 139 cases in Benton County and 95 cases in Franklin County.

Meanwhile, coronavirus positivity rates at the CBC West testing site remained nearly identical to the week prior. From August 16 to 22, 2,138 tests returned a positive result, meaning 22.22% of all COVID-19 tests in the Tri-Cities region were positive for the coronavirus. This was a marginal 0.14% decrease from the previous week’s data (Aug. 9 to 15).

The number of hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 complications at Tri-Cities hospitals remains unusually high. There are 109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Benton and Franklin Counties, which accounts for 28.8% of the entire hospital population.

Public health officials continually remind the community that the vast majority of these cases are attributed to the Delta variant infecting unvaccinated citizens. According to the Washington DOH, less than half of Benton County residents who are eligible for the inoculation have been fully vaccinated. Just 43.3% of eligible residents in Franklin County are fully vaccinated.

If you or a loved one would like to get vaccinated, you can find a clinic near you by clicking here.

