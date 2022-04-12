‘Tri-Cities Opoly’ pays homage to the community with family-friendly fun

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Have you ever daydreamed about owning a piece of Tri-Cities history? Maybe a local landmark, a business, or one of the cities themselves? Well now is your chance with a board game that’s currently on sale in the area.

KAPP-KVEW’s Margo Cady found a copy of ‘Tri-Cities Opoly,’ a custom-made board game by a company called Late for the Sky that featured a classic game with familiar landmarks from your community.

Packed with local references ranging from Columbia Basin College to the Clover Island Lighthouse, ‘Tri-Cities Opoly’ is a family-friendly board game with the same base rules as Monopoly. Instead of buying fictional properties, you’ll be selecting from a handful of places near and dear to the hearts of Tri-Cities natives.

Areas on the first stretch of the board include the Pasco Flea Market and the Carousel of Dreams, but by the time you reach the most expensive properties on the board, you could buy the whole Columbia River!

The board also featured a wide variety of fun cards with references to community staples including the Miss Tri-Cities pageant. In one card, you lose a turn to recover from eating too many blueberry spuffins from the Spudnut Shop.

‘Tri-Cities Opoly’ is a seasonal item available right now at the Walmart Supercenter in Pasco for $19.98.

