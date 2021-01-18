Tri-Cities organization pays Gates grant forward to community members in need

Photo Credit — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Using money granted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, United Way's Benton/Franklin County division will give back to the bi-county region over the course of 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After receiving grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support COVID-19 relief, United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties announced its own charitable contributions for the Tri-Cities.

In a press release sent on Monday morning, the organization announced that $162,000 will be disbursed amongst various Tri-Cities initiatives to provide assistance for those in need.

Part of this funding will provide the Tri-Cities’ underprivileged and struggling families with basic necessities like food and personal items. Other funding will be donated to mental and behavioral health services in the bi-county region.

As President and CEO of United Way’s local office, LoAnn Ayers has worked diligently to assist those in need throughout the Tri-Cities. However, the dangers imposed by COVID-19 and its fallout have increased the demand for help in the region. Grants like this go a long way in helping those who are impacted most by the pandemic.

“We are so grateful for the support from the Gates Foundation,” Ayers said. “The long-term nature of this pandemic means the need in our community continues to grow. This funding will provide food to hungry families and ensure that people, who are struggling, get access to mental and behavior health support.”

United Way will use this grant to assist Tri-Cities organizations through the end of 2021. According to the press release, United Way is assisting 34 programs at 21 local agencies between these grants and grants administered in November 2020.

“The needs of our community have increased while, at the same time, non-profits are wrestling with increased costs and reduced donations,” Ayers said. “This grant reduces gaps in services in our community’s areas of greatest need so that more of our neighbors will have a better future.”

