Tri-Cities organization provides menstrual products for local women in need

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Credit: The Healing Hands Project

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – The Healing Hands Project, which is aimed toward improving menstrual health and helping low-income women gain access to necessities, will provide organic menstrual pads for the Tri-Cities.

A nonprofit launched by Dr. Rachel Fidino and her husband Andrew, The Healing Hands Project recently received a donation of 30,000 organic menstrual pads from the LOLA Organization. For this project, they’re teaming up with the Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities (WHWFTC), which is responsible for over $2.6 million in contributions to more than 138 programs across Benton and Franklin Counties.

According to the press release sent on January 27, 2021, Dr. Fidino brought a division of the Healing Hands Project with her to the Tri-Cities when moving from Seattle. Her goal was to assist women in need throughout South-Eastern Washington when moving back to the Tri-Cities to open the New U Women’s Clinic in Kennewick.

RELATED: Tri-Cities businesswoman reflects on her upbringing, race in the community

“Our headquarters is full of pad donations and there is a need to get those systemically to low-income women free of charge so we contacted Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities to see if they could help,” Dr. Fidino said. “The Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities has a similar mission as The Healing Hands Project to empower women and children to create healthy families and a vibrant community through raising awareness of the unmet needs of women and children”.

Support from private donors has been influential for the organization and has enabled them to increase their productivity and outreach despite difficulties imposed by the pandemic.

WHWFTC Executive Coordinator Alysia Johnson is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded organizations.

“Our network of organizations that serve the Tri-City area women in need is a perfect match,” Johnson said. “We love being able to connect our community with resources.”

RELATED: Yakima schoolchildren donate to wildfire relief by learning math

The following organizations are slated to receive pads: The Grace Clinic, Domestic Violence Services of BF Counties, Communities in Schools of Benton Franklin Counties, Mirror Ministries, SARC and the Union Gospel Mission (Women’s & Children’s Shelter)

Lisa Godwin with the Women and Children’s Center TCUGM had this to say in response to the looming donations:

“We are so thankful for the donation of sanitary pads. This is something people forget about, but when it is not available it can be very frustrating. This donation will not only help those staying at the shelter, but will also help those on the street who are in need.”

For more information, visit The Healing Hands Project’s website or call (509)392-9111.

RELATED: Yakima Valley Partners for Education combat food insecurity

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.