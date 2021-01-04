Tri-Cities organizations celebrate MLK Day by aiding homeless

Martin Luther King Jr., the prominent civil rights activist, was fatally shot by James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. To this day, King’s “I Have a Dream” speech stands as one of the most iconic American speeches in history and historical moments in the 1960’s civil rights movement (Martin Mills // Getty Images).

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three Tri-Cities community organizations are partnering to assist the local homeless population on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

HAPO Community Credit Union is collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations to contribute through January 11, 2021. They’re accepting donations at the “Building A Dream” boxes stationed at each of their locations in the area.

Monetary donations will be matched up to $7,500 by a handful of organizations including The Links Tri Cities Chapter, AACCES, Chicago Title Insurance Company, WA Build Back Black Alliance and Tri City Diversity and Inclusion Council (TCD&IC).

The homeless population of the Tri-Cities will receive much more than just food. TCD&IC, HAPO Credit Union and Communities In Schools of Benton-Franklin (CISBF) are committed to providing essential goods, gift cards and personal protective equipment (PPE) for those in need.

Naima Chambers-Smith, the Founder and CEO of the Tri Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council, hopes to relay Dr. King’s messages through these donations.

“As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others? TCD&IC is dedicated to supporting marginalized communities,” Chambers-Smith said. “Homeless youth are our most vulnerable population and we urge our community to join us in service, in building a dream to fight hunger and homelessness.”

For Lupe Mares, the Executive Director of Communities In Schools Benton Franklin, using this as an opportunity to assist impoverished youth is essential.

“There are roughly 17,000 youth in Benton and Franklin Counties that are living in poverty and struggling with the added barriers of the pandemic,” Mares said. “Our hope is for the community to help us build this dream into reality to ensure youth and families have the resources and support they need to be safe, healthy and successful.”

