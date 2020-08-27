Tri-Cities organizations partner to spread hope and encouragement during COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Local organizations have teamed up during the pandemic to boost positivity in the community through simple messaging.

The idea was first sparked back in December at a Benton Franklin Youth Suicide Prevention Coalition meeting. One of the attendees had recently traveled to Newberg, Oregon, and seen positive messaging throughout the community – part of their “Don’t Give Up Movement.”

The Benton-Franklin Community Health Alliance’s Behavioral Health Committee decided to move forward with a similar campaign.

“It started off with people from the coalition saying, our youth could always use more positivity in their lives,” said Courtney Armstrong, chair of the Behavioral Health Committee. “Then once COVID-19 came, we thought we can expand this to a whole community effort.”

They ordered 1,000 signs with different, encouraging messages – five in Spanish and five in English. So far they’ve distributed about 400 signs to business and organizations throughout Tri-Cities, Prosser and northern Franklin County.

“We wanted it to not only help those who are going through mental health problems but also for those who just need some encouragement…maybe they’re driving to and from work or waiting in the coffee line and not really realizing they they might need those messages of hope,” said Armstrong. “COVID has put such a strain on the community.”

They’re also encouraging people to take photos with the signs around the community and post on social media using the following hashtag: #SpreadHopeBentonFranklin.

Below is a list of the yard sign messages available:

You got this

We are all in this together

You are not alone

You matter

One day at a time

Tu Puedes

Estamos Unidos En Esto

No Estas Solo

Tu Vales

Un Dia A La Vez

For businesses interested in signs, contact Courtney Armstrong at (509) 943-8455 ext. 5280.