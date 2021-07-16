Tri-Cities police seeks suspect linked to two burglaries, Walmart theft, and eluding

PASCO, Wash. — Police in the Tri-Cities are on the lookout for an identifiable suspect who they believe is connected to four separate crimes that have been committed since June 29. That includes two burglaries, one theft, and an instance of eluding arrest by ditching a stolen car from one of the previous burglaries.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, the suspect — A young man with an identifiable tattoo — stole a 2015 Subaru Legacy out of an open garage in West Pasco around 2:30 a.m. on July 6.

This same suspect was at the Kennewick Walmart on the 2700-block of S Quillan St around 1:45 p.m. on July 7. He is accused of taking a bag of items through the self-checkout after a credit card, which PPD officers say was not his, was declined. A Loss Prevention Officers confronted the suspect, but he jumped into the stolen Subaru and drove off.

Just minutes later, a Kennewick police officer saw the Subaru being driven away from the scene near 10th Ave and Vancouver St. That KPD officer U-turned and the Subaru took off. Officers later recovered the vehicle, empty and in good condition, on the 700-block of S Tacoma St.

This was the last time that police in the Tri-Cities reported seeing this suspect, but they do have reason to believe that he was involved in a school burglary on June 29. Pasco police officers provided infrared images taken of a suspect at that crime with a similar build and shoes at the scene of that crime.

If you have any information to contribute to these investigations, you’re urged to contact the local authorities immediately. You can call Pasco Police Dispatch at (509)628-0333, email Detective Abastillas at abastillasj@pasco-wa.gov, or submit a tip online by clicking here (KPD Case Numbers 21-27185 and 21-27189).

