Tri-Cities post third-worst COVID-19 case count of the pandemic

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: BFHD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin Counties are in the midst of their worst COVID-19 outbreak of 2021; posting the Tri-Cities region’s third-worst case count since the start of the pandemic.

According to today’s update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), 314 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas on August 18, 2021. This includes 207 new cases in Benton County and 107 new cases in Franklin County. That increases the bi-county region’s case total to 35,855 infections to date.

The Tri-Cities are in the middle of their second-worst 14-day stretch of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began in March 2020. Nearly 25% of the bi-county region’s hospitalized population (98-of-395 patients) is suffering from coronavirus complications.

POLL: Are you planning to send your child back to in-person learning this fall?

Public health officials received new positivity rates from the CBC West testing site in Pasco. From August 9 to 15, 22.36% of coronavirus tests returned a positive result. Overall, 1,991 people tested positive for COVID-19 at CBC West during that week-long span.

Dr. Amy Person, the BFHD Health Officer, recently noted that the vast majority of cases are amongst unvaccinated people. Additionally, the majority of cases in the region today are attributed to the Delta variant—A more viral and dangerous variant of COVID-19 that originated in India.

In Benton and Franklin counties, 356 people have died from coronavirus complications. That includes 238 Benton County community members and 118 Franklin County community members.

If you or a loved one would like to find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

