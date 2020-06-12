Tri-Cities protest organizer issues statement to business owners

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A Tri-Cities protest organizer issued a statement Friday in which he invited local businesses owners to join the Black Lives Matter movement and thanked the ones that have already demonstrated their support for it.

Jaime Torres, founder of local protest group Jaime and The Justice League, told business owners that he is only advocating for peaceful justice against racial equality, and that he does not support violence, looting or vandalism as part of his mission.

“Right now you have a chance to get on the right side of history. Your past does not define you. You have an opportunity right now to stand by your community and black lives,” his statement said.

In the statement, Torres expressed gratitude to the businesses that have already shown their support for the movement. He invited all local business owners to attend one of his upcoming protests or rallies to get a better understanding of his mission.

“If you don’t understand why we are on the streets demanding Justice I invite you to come out to one of my protests or Rallies and get to know me and my league,” Torres wrote. “Ask us any questions that you may have! We are all proud of our community and we want you to support the cause and get rid of racism from the Tri-Cities once and for all!”

Torres’ statement also included a section in which he thanked first responders for the good they’ve done in the community.

Read his full statement here:

Attention Tri-Cities business owners: As you can see the world is completely changing. Not just with a global pandemic, but also the way people tolerate racial Injustice in this country. Most Americans are tired of seeing police murder black men and women. Enough was enough decades ago! I’m not promoting violence, looting, vandalizing or any type of destruction whatsoever. We are a people of peace and love. Who would have thought that those two things would be radical and anarchist in 2020? Right now you have a chance to get on the right side of history. Your past does not define you. You have an opportunity right now to stand by your community and black lives. Thank you for your bravery to potentially lose customers because of your stance. Thank you for your tangible support in supplies and or goods in times of uncertainty because of the pandemic. Thank you for your courage when you don’t fully understand why this hurts so bad. Thank you to those of any age or skin tone who take the time to watch the movies or read articles or books or links to begin attempt to empathize with the struggle that people have endured long before technology. We just want peace and love within our community. The Tri-Cities are rich in diversity and we all spend the same color of money. people are just going to stop going to your business and spread the word to several like-minded individuals. Thank you men and women of uniform. Thank you for taking on a job meant to protect and serve. Thank you for the counseling sessions. Thank you for being the mentors. Thank you for putting yourself in the line of Fire physically. Mentally & emotionally almost daily. Thank you for advocating for those of us who are marginalized. Thank you for all the unseen good you do for our communities. Thank you for still going to work when you want to quit. In the midst of chaos and people committing atrocities. Thank you for bringing honor to the Uniform & the badge because of Your individual character & integrity. Thank you for the hard work you do outside of camera views to rebuild the trust in community relations when one of your own has fallen & taken advantage of their power in the badge & uniform. With our heart felt sincerity We are praying for you. Thank you & appreciate you. If you don’t understand why we are on the streets demanding Justice I invite you to come out to one of my protests or Rallies and get to know me and my league. Ask us any questions that you may have! We are all proud of our community and we want you to support the cause and get rid of racism from the Tri-Cities once and for all! All lives can’t matter until black lives matter. Jaime Torres Founder of “Jaime and The Justice League”

