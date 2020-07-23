Tri-Cities’ public pools and splash pads to stay closed all summer

The Tri-Cities’ public pools and splash pads will be staying closed all summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, West Richland and Prosser released a joint statement Thursday saying they would not be able to staff and prepare aquatic facilities to reopen in 2020.

“Under the Governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan, we could not feasibly open swimming pools, wading pools, or splash pads until later reopening phases by the State permitted gatherings applicable to their use. This decision is very disappointing to us. Our aquatic facilities are valuable community assets that are enjoyed by thousands and provide venues for lifesaving swim instruction,” the statement said.

The statement said each city has worked hard to deliver other important programs and prepare activities that will be available when they transition to the applicable reopening phases. Examples include virtual recreation programs, increased online resources and summer reading programs.

“Our cities also maintain thousands of acres of recreational properties that include over 100 parks, walking trails, playgrounds, skate parks, horseshoe pits, sports courts, ninja-style challenge courses, outdoor work-out equipment and other amenities for families to get outdoors and have fun,” the statement said.

One of the upcoming partnership activities is a “Tri-Cities Carpool Cinema” that is planned as soon as the activity is allowed via the “Safe Start” phased reopening plan. The Recreation Departments of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick have been working to create a “fantastic drive-in movie series.” Each city will host three showings on a giant LED screen.

