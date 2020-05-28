Tri-Cities region: 14 new COVID-19 cases, another death

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — seven in Benton County and seven in Franklin County — and an 82nd related death.

The total number of cases for the region rose to 1,574, with 906 in Benton County and 668 in Franklin County.

The most recent death involved a Benton County man in his 90s with underlying health issues.

There are 55 residents of the Tri-Cities region who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 203 healthcare workers, 202 senior living home residents and 131 senior living home staff have tested positive.

RELATED: Benton, Franklin counties have long way to go before Phase 2 reopening

Comments

comments