Tri-Cities region had 100 cases of COVID-19 in three days; no deaths in past week

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region from Saturday to Monday. There have no additional deaths in the past week.

Benton County had 54 new cases over the three-day period, bringing its total to 4,159. The county’s death toll is at 111.

Franklin County had 46 new cases, bringing its total to 3,944. The county’s death toll is at 45.

As of Monday morning, 34 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.