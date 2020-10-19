Tri-Cities region sees increase of 147 COVID-19 cases from over the weekend

Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting a total of 147 new positive COVID-19 cases between both cases over the last three days.

Benton County saw 90 new cases for a cumulative total of just over 5,000. Franklin County increased by 57 for a total of 4,660 positive cases.

Despite the high increase in cases there, officials reported no new deaths for the region. The total confirmed deaths remains at 187.

Only 21, or 6.1%, of admitted patients are COVID-19 cases. This is under the 10% target set out by health officials.

