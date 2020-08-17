Tri-Cities reports 115 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 115 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area from over the weekend. There were no additional deaths reported.

Benton County had 45 new cases:

Satuday — 30 cases

Sunday — 6 cases

Monday — 9 cases

Franklin County had 70 new cases:

Saturday — 46

Sunday — 8

Monday — 16

The Washington State Department of Health is reviewing these recent case counts because the numbers are lower than expected, the health district says.

There has been a total of 7,589 cases and 153 virus deaths in Benton and Franklin counties since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

Benton County has had 3,860 cases and 110 deaths; Franklin County has had 3,729 cases and 43 deaths.

As of Monday afternoon, 37 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area.

The number of people who’ve tested negative was not available.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

