Tri-Cities reports 115 new coronavirus cases over the weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 115 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities area from over the weekend. There were no additional deaths reported.
Benton County had 45 new cases:
- Satuday — 30 cases
- Sunday — 6 cases
- Monday — 9 cases
Franklin County had 70 new cases:
- Saturday — 46
- Sunday — 8
- Monday — 16
The Washington State Department of Health is reviewing these recent case counts because the numbers are lower than expected, the health district says.
There has been a total of 7,589 cases and 153 virus deaths in Benton and Franklin counties since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
Benton County has had 3,860 cases and 110 deaths; Franklin County has had 3,729 cases and 43 deaths.
As of Monday afternoon, 37 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area.
The number of people who’ve tested negative was not available.
Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.