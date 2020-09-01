Tri-Cities reports 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Tuesday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region. One more resident from the area has died.

In Benton County, nine more people tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 4,168.

The death toll in Benton County rose to 112.

Sixteen more people tested positive in Franklin County, bringing the county’s total to 3,960.

The death toll in Franklin County remained at 45.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 33 area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Benton-Franklin Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard.