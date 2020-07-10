Tri-Cities reports another 119 coronavirus cases Friday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 119 more cases of COVID-19 Friday in the Tri-Cities area, 54 in Benton County and 65 in Franklin County.

In Benton County, 2237 people have tested positive out of 13,614 tested. In Franklin County, 2,272 have tested positive out of 8,077 tested.

The combined number of cases for both counties is 4,509.

One more death involving a Benton County man in his 80s was reported Friday. Health officials say he had underlying health issues.

The death toll is at 85 in Benton County and 29 in Franklin County, a total of 114.

68 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties. The number of recoveries is unknown.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in Phase 1.5 of Washington’s reopening plan since last Friday.

